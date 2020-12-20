© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FIGHT FOR FREEDOM - SAVE USA - SAVE THE WORLD
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • December 20, 2020
With this going on in the USA and around the World... People worldwide rising up for Liberty and Freedom. How can anyone not want to look into what happened on Election night. The World needs to know the truth.
Read the Gulag Archipelago, read the US constitution. We (meaning the USA and the world) is at a tipping point. The question is: Is the world is better of with Freedom of speech, the individual as Sovereign, the rule of law that protects the individual. Or with the opposite, Communism, Fascism,
Copied from - https://youtu.be/shEFsszCkvw
Read the Gulag Archipelago, read the US constitution. We (meaning the USA and the world) is at a tipping point. The question is: Is the world is better of with Freedom of speech, the individual as Sovereign, the rule of law that protects the individual. Or with the opposite, Communism, Fascism,
Copied from - https://youtu.be/shEFsszCkvw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.