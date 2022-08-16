Scott Ritter - “This conflict will end. It will end in a decisive, strategic Russian Victory" - "History Will Show that Russia is on the Right Side of History" - 081522

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This is a portion of the interview on The Convo Couch on YouTube. The full interview is there, made on 081522, uploaded today.
Scott Ritter: “This conflict will end. It will end in a decisive, strategic Russian victory…Russia is defending itself…people need to study what happened in Odessa in May of 2014…history will show that Russia is on the right side of history.”