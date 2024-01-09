Create New Account
WARNING NEVER TAKE LUGOL'S IODINE WITH VITAMIN C!
Sun Fruit Dan
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - http://bitly.ws/JezX

WARNING COFFEE & MEGA DOSES OF IODINE! - https://bit.ly/47hdWeB

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - http://bitly.ws/IERE


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


WARNING NEVER TAKE LUGOL'S IODINE WITH VITAMIN C!


Almost everyone in today's world is chronically deficient in an essential mineral called Iodine, and due to this reason alone, this is why I recommend that nearly everyone ingest Lugols iodine daily, which is a supplementation form of Iodine.


One thing people need to be fully aware of when using Lugols Iodine is why you should never combine it with anything that contains Vitamin C.


To find out why, watch this video, "WARNING: NEVER TAKE LUGOL'S IODINE WITH VITAMIN C!" from the start to FINISH!


