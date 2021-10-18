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Homilia Festa de São Lucas Evangelista (18.10.2021)
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10 views • December 24, 2021
Primeira Leitura: 2Tm 4,10-17b
Só Lucas está comigo.
Salmo responsorial: Sl 144(145),10-11,12-13ab,17-18 (R. 12a)
Ó Senhor, vossos amigos anunciem vosso Reino glorioso!
Evangelho: Lc 10,1-9
A messe é grande, mas os trabalhadores são poucos.
Só Lucas está comigo.
Salmo responsorial: Sl 144(145),10-11,12-13ab,17-18 (R. 12a)
Ó Senhor, vossos amigos anunciem vosso Reino glorioso!
Evangelho: Lc 10,1-9
A messe é grande, mas os trabalhadores são poucos.
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