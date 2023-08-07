Russian Army Destroyed a Swedish CV90 IFV supplied to the AFU on the Northern Front - a small ammunition cook off, but some of the Infantry in the IFV at were able to Bail Out

Russian Army destroyed a Swedish CV90 IFV supplied to the AFU on the northern front, there was a small ammunition cook off, but some of the infantry in the IFV at least were able to bail out
