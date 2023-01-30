You Will Keep The 10 commandments Yet Take The Mark Of The Beast

The devil uses what he knows works for him and keeps people ignorant.
You will hear people talk about keeping the sabbath in various divided houses of God just as Jesus' household did in accusing Him of braking the sabbath. The mother harlot has also directed people to join sabbath keeping churches if they wish to keep the real sabbath.
Man made religions and Christian denominations will cause many to be deceived. Mystery Babylon.
