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Dr. Bhakdi legt uit wat het mRNA vaccin zal doen in je lichaam - Nederlands subs
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206 views • March 15, 2021
Award-winning virologist, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi elucidates why the rushed #Covid19 vaccine trials represent the world’s largest medical experiment perpetrated on the globe in human history. Dr. Bhakdi details why the public should not only doubt it’s efficacy, but also be wary of unstudied dangers.
De bekroonde viroloog dr. Sucharit Bhakdi legt uit waarom de gehaaste # Covid19-vaccinproeven 's werelds grootste medische experiment in de menselijke geschiedenis ter wereld vertegenwoordigen. Dr. Bhakdi legt uit waarom het publiek niet alleen moet twijfelen aan de doeltreffendheid ervan, maar ook op zijn hoede moet zijn voor onbestudeerde gevaren.
De bekroonde viroloog dr. Sucharit Bhakdi legt uit waarom de gehaaste # Covid19-vaccinproeven 's werelds grootste medische experiment in de menselijke geschiedenis ter wereld vertegenwoordigen. Dr. Bhakdi legt uit waarom het publiek niet alleen moet twijfelen aan de doeltreffendheid ervan, maar ook op zijn hoede moet zijn voor onbestudeerde gevaren.
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