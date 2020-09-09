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A Shot in the Dark - Documentary
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335 views • September 09, 2020
This video is too important not to pass along. This is what is killing our children in many ways and affected the critical logical thinking of adults today who received childhood vaccines. This (vaccines) is what is being forced on every person in the world by demonic Bill Gates. For those who support President Trump on forced vaccination because of COVID-19… just know the blood of every human being who parishes will be on your hands including your children’s children! It’s time for the gloves to come off and say NO!!
[Mirrored] This has been blacklisted by YouTube algorithms. Subs to this channel know that besides toxic chemicals, the coming COVID-19 vaccine will also require a microchip ID tracking device. Whether the vaccine is voluntary or not is irrelevant because directed governments could make it impossible for you to work, travel, purchase, etc. without proof of vaccination. The NWO Scientific Dictatorship has reared its murderous head… better to think about what you will do if this happens.
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care & know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
[Mirrored] This has been blacklisted by YouTube algorithms. Subs to this channel know that besides toxic chemicals, the coming COVID-19 vaccine will also require a microchip ID tracking device. Whether the vaccine is voluntary or not is irrelevant because directed governments could make it impossible for you to work, travel, purchase, etc. without proof of vaccination. The NWO Scientific Dictatorship has reared its murderous head… better to think about what you will do if this happens.
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care & know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
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