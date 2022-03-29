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36-YEAR-OLD HEALTH DIRECTOR DIES "SUDDENLY AND UNEXPECTEDLY"
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707 views • March 29, 2022
Another young doctor, and extreme vaxx zealot, died this past week. Dr. SaraBeth Hartlage was the 36-year-old associate medical director for the Louisville (Kentucky) Department of Health. She had held the position since September 2020. Dr. Hartlage was essentially the Fauci of Louisville. She told WLKY-TV in November that she got her 6-year-old daughter injected, despite the child having congenital heart issues. Dr. Hartlage even had a website dedicated to her daughter’s struggles.
FULL STORY:
https://thecovidblog.com/2022/03/20/young-sudden-post-injection-deaths-continues-while-ukraine-distraction-propaganda-has-a-nazi-problem/
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
FULL STORY:
https://thecovidblog.com/2022/03/20/young-sudden-post-injection-deaths-continues-while-ukraine-distraction-propaganda-has-a-nazi-problem/
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
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