250k Hens Perish in Fire - Royal Navy to Defend Fishing Waters - "Explosive" Soybean Situation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
250,000 chickens have been lost in yet another fire. The UK is set to deploy the Royal Navy to defend their protein supply in fishing waters. More analysts are calling the soybean situation "explosive," even as meat plants are once again shutting down due to COVID-19. It seems PROTEIN is set to be the mechanism of control as the battle for control over our food supply is waged by the technocrats. Christian shares a healthy serving of data in this episode of the Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/12/...
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Lbry.tv: https://lbry.tv/@iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Food Supply Incident Map:
http://iceagefarmer.com/fire
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep