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Film Report: Analysis of an Unknown Autobiography
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3 views • November 26, 2021
Contained in this report is a breakdown of a heretofore unpublished creative work recovered from a broken piece of computer hardware some ten years old or older. The main film and its accompanying works are all focused on the morbid self-analysis of its unknown creator and his attempt to come to terms with his own severe isolation and the apparent resulting or parallel hardship beyond his control.
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