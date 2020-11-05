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The Unexamined Brutality of the Male Libido - Rebutted!
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21 views • November 05, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3912/boys-will-murder-their-fathers-and-sleep-with-their-mothers-rebutted
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3912-boys-will-murder-their-fathers-and-sleep-with-their-mothers-rebutted
The New York Times recently published an article on “toxic masculinity” and promoted it on social media with the title “If you let boys be boys, they will murder their fathers and sleep with their mothers.” Stefan Molyneux breaks down the double standard against men, the fallacy of toxic masculinity, how fairytales are not an argument and the women are wonderful effect.
Article: The Unexamined Brutality of the Male Libido
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/25/opinion/sunday/harassment-men-libido-masculinity.html
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3912/boys-will-murder-their-fathers-and-sleep-with-their-mothers-rebutted
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3912-boys-will-murder-their-fathers-and-sleep-with-their-mothers-rebutted
The New York Times recently published an article on “toxic masculinity” and promoted it on social media with the title “If you let boys be boys, they will murder their fathers and sleep with their mothers.” Stefan Molyneux breaks down the double standard against men, the fallacy of toxic masculinity, how fairytales are not an argument and the women are wonderful effect.
Article: The Unexamined Brutality of the Male Libido
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/25/opinion/sunday/harassment-men-libido-masculinity.html
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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