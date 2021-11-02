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Supercut: Fauxi's Lies
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100 views • November 02, 2021
This is why resigning won’t cut it.
He must be fired (no resignation, retirement or pension/severance), tribunaled for crimes against humanity and sued into oblivion.
His assets should also be seized; and every $ of his salary and benefits clawed back from day one.
p.s. Hopefully he has already been processed and is at the spa, resting uncomfortably.
Daily porcupine enemas and sandflies would be a nice touch.
That body double we have been seeing lately ain’t him.
Bongino Report | 26 October 2021
He must be fired (no resignation, retirement or pension/severance), tribunaled for crimes against humanity and sued into oblivion.
His assets should also be seized; and every $ of his salary and benefits clawed back from day one.
p.s. Hopefully he has already been processed and is at the spa, resting uncomfortably.
Daily porcupine enemas and sandflies would be a nice touch.
That body double we have been seeing lately ain’t him.
Bongino Report | 26 October 2021
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