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THE STORY OF YOUR LIFE (Original Spoken Word Song)
Fight For The Sky
Fight For The Sky
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37 views • August 05, 2023

The majority of my poems are… well, poems.  This one had a beat to it in my head while I was writing it, so it is the closest thing I've written to a song.  It made me wish I had learned how to write music, even just on the computer.  I managed to find a song in the YouTube Library that fits pretty well and I am really happy about that because I could at least get close to the idea that I had in my head.  If I had a real rapper and a real singer perform it, it would be even better.  This is one of my favorite ones and I really hope that a few people find it.  This algorithm here seems not to be my friend so far.  My last video was another of my favorite poems and it got a whopping 68 impressions total in the first 11 days after it was published.  With only a 3% click through rate I basically might as well not exist.  I keep making videos, though.  I must be insane.  This is video number one hundred and thirty six.  Crazy.


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#art #spokenword #fightforthesky

poet, poetry, artist, wordsmith, rhyme, lyrics, inspiration, rhythm, writer, creative writing

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awakeningmeaning of lifeinspirationalspiritualityartsongartistwake uprebelpoetrylyricspoetspoken wordthe human condition
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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