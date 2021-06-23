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Vaccine Misinformation Mythology
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141 views • June 23, 2021
Sam Bailey, June 22nd, 2021
The NZ medical authorities and mainstream media push their vaccine propaganda and continue to cry "misinformation" when serious concerns about the vaccine are raised.
Some groups have declared the vaccine unfit for use in humans, but the authorities refuse to change their script...
NZ Doctor Group: https://nzdsos.com/
Please support my channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
1. Dr Peter McCullough, MD - “Vaccine" dangers: https://rumble.com/vht8r7-dr-peter-mccullough-md-blows-lid-of-vaccine-dangers-a-must-watch.html
2. Covid-19: 'Multiple complaints' over anti-vaccine doctors - June 12 2021: https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/coronavirus/125411083/covid19-multiple-complaints-over-antivaccine-doctors
3. Kate Hannah: https://unidirectory.auckland.ac.nz/people/k-hannah
4. NZ Government Covid website: https://covid19.govt.nz/
5. Dr Bryan Betty - NZ Doctor 10 June 2021: https://www.nzdoctor.co.nz/article/undoctored/our-covid-free-status-relies-trust-vaccine
6. Urgent preliminary report of Yellow Card data up to 26th May 2021,The Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd 9 June 2021: https://mlpol.net/images/src/87B263589C9CBAAF83DFD61D2BEA475A-672607.pdf
7. Facebook controlling Covid vaccine narrative: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Requt9zXN04
8. Dental Council and MCNZ Guidance statement COVID-19 vaccine and your professional responsibility: https://www.mcnz.org.nz/assets/standards/Guidelines/30e83c27d9/Guidance-statement-COVID-19-vaccine-and-your-professional-responsibility.pdf
9. New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (& Declaration): https://nzdsos.com/
10. Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful”: https://off-guardian.org/2020/11/20/portuguese-court-rules-pcr-tests-unreliable-quarantines-unlawful/
11. Pfizer Reaps Hundreds of Millions in Profits From Covid Vaccine - NY Times, 4 May 2021:
https://web.archive.org/web/20210505034540/https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/04/business/pfizer-covid-vaccine-profits.html
12. Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime - Peter Gøtzsche: https://www.amazon.com.au/Deadly-Medicines-Organised-Crime-Healthcare-ebook/dp/B00G353WCE
13. CDC - Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm
14. New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out With Science - Odysee: https://odysee.com/@NZDSOS:2
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶ https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
The NZ medical authorities and mainstream media push their vaccine propaganda and continue to cry "misinformation" when serious concerns about the vaccine are raised.
Some groups have declared the vaccine unfit for use in humans, but the authorities refuse to change their script...
NZ Doctor Group: https://nzdsos.com/
Please support my channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
1. Dr Peter McCullough, MD - “Vaccine" dangers: https://rumble.com/vht8r7-dr-peter-mccullough-md-blows-lid-of-vaccine-dangers-a-must-watch.html
2. Covid-19: 'Multiple complaints' over anti-vaccine doctors - June 12 2021: https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/coronavirus/125411083/covid19-multiple-complaints-over-antivaccine-doctors
3. Kate Hannah: https://unidirectory.auckland.ac.nz/people/k-hannah
4. NZ Government Covid website: https://covid19.govt.nz/
5. Dr Bryan Betty - NZ Doctor 10 June 2021: https://www.nzdoctor.co.nz/article/undoctored/our-covid-free-status-relies-trust-vaccine
6. Urgent preliminary report of Yellow Card data up to 26th May 2021,The Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd 9 June 2021: https://mlpol.net/images/src/87B263589C9CBAAF83DFD61D2BEA475A-672607.pdf
7. Facebook controlling Covid vaccine narrative: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Requt9zXN04
8. Dental Council and MCNZ Guidance statement COVID-19 vaccine and your professional responsibility: https://www.mcnz.org.nz/assets/standards/Guidelines/30e83c27d9/Guidance-statement-COVID-19-vaccine-and-your-professional-responsibility.pdf
9. New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (& Declaration): https://nzdsos.com/
10. Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful”: https://off-guardian.org/2020/11/20/portuguese-court-rules-pcr-tests-unreliable-quarantines-unlawful/
11. Pfizer Reaps Hundreds of Millions in Profits From Covid Vaccine - NY Times, 4 May 2021:
https://web.archive.org/web/20210505034540/https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/04/business/pfizer-covid-vaccine-profits.html
12. Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime - Peter Gøtzsche: https://www.amazon.com.au/Deadly-Medicines-Organised-Crime-Healthcare-ebook/dp/B00G353WCE
13. CDC - Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm
14. New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out With Science - Odysee: https://odysee.com/@NZDSOS:2
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶ https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
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