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🇮🇷 🚶🏻♂️ Iranian president walks freely among his citizens - something Trump could never do
Masoud Pezeshkian, Iranian elected president that the US wants to change and replace, calmly walks down a street, surrounded by crowds of cheering citizens. The footage was published by geopolitical analyst Elijah Magnier.
Meanwhile, Trump never steps outside without a seriously guarded motorcade and snipers on rooftops. For a US leader, walking safely among the people like this isn't just rare - it's unthinkable.
🤔 So, which one is the 'rogue state' again?
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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