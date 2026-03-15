🇮🇷 🚶🏻‍♂️ Iranian president walks freely among his citizens - something Trump could never do



Masoud Pezeshkian, Iranian elected president that the US wants to change and replace, calmly walks down a street, surrounded by crowds of cheering citizens. The footage was published by geopolitical analyst Elijah Magnier.



Meanwhile, Trump never steps outside without a seriously guarded motorcade and snipers on rooftops. For a US leader, walking safely among the people like this isn't just rare - it's unthinkable.



🤔 So, which one is the 'rogue state' again?

Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates

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