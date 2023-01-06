1.2 Million Vax-Disabled Since Feb 2021. Giant economic effect? Ed Dowd. TheHighwire.com

Why So Many Help-Wanted Signs? Employment in 2021 and 2022 is Detrimental to Your Health. 3 Sigma Event Underway.
Insurance Actuary (Risk) Data Analysis. Edward Dowd:
"We have a national security issue going on....the meta-data, insurance company data, CDC data...it says one thing: being employed in 2021 and 2022 is DETRIMENTAL TO YOUR HEALTH...Since Feb-May of 2021, disabilities took off. We call it a 3 sigma event....We added about 3 million disabled americans pretty quickly into September of 2022...The employed of this country, who are generally healthier than everybody else in the country, experienced a rate of increase in disability of 26% versus the total population of 11%.... [Also] In 2021 something happened. This [employed group life policy holders] group between the ages of 25-64 experienced 40% EXCESS MORTALITY (death)...the general US population experienced 32%.... What changed in 2021 and 2022? Only two things changed: a mass vaccination program and employee/employer [vaccine] mandates. The numbers are stark. Those are huge increases....Insurance companies should be paying attention to where their money is going." ~ Ed Dowd on Highwire, 12/15/2022
FULL SHOW: Episode 298: BRINGING THE HEAT The HighWire with Del Bigtree Published December 15, 2022. https://rumble.com/v20tcug-episode-298-bringing-the-heat.html
