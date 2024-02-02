8 game-changing glucose diet hacks for balanced blood sugar 🍨 "Glucose Revolution" Book Review

My wife told me over dinner not long ago "You know you shouldn't eat your salad last, it's a lot healthier to eat the salad first and then the protein or carbs." That didn't make sense to me, it all ends up in the same place, right? But my wife told me that there's a diet book really making waves right now that explains why food intake order is a major health hack. So I read Glucose Revolution by Jessie Inchauspe and it turned out that sometimes you should listen to your wife!
Are you or someone in your family struggling to lose weight? Glucose diet hacking is one of the most effective (yet often overlooked) ways to lose weight and fix insulin resistance. This surprisingly easy-to-read book breaks down the most recent science and actionable glucose management hacks for breakthroughs in weight loss and health.
7:00 Blood glucose - the most important Biomarker?
12:00 Flatten the curve
13:30 What really are healthy blood glucose levels?
16:20 Game-changing glucose diet hacks
36:45 The bread question
37:57 Does booze cause glucose spikes?
39:00 On calorie counting
41:00 The "eat frequent small meals" myth
43:15 Breakfast cereal and fat baby boomers
47:47 How to spot a spike on the ingredients label
50:00 Is LDL cholesterol bad?
59:50 Conclusion
Read book review 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/138-glucose-revolution
Order book
