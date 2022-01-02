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AMAZING! NEW YEAR'S EVE CANCELED IN MEXICO! - EVERYONE DISOBEYS! - POLICE STAND DOWN!
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200 views • January 02, 2022
World Alternative Media


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Josh Sigurdson reports on the amazing events of New Years Eve 2021 to 2022 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico as the governor bans New Years celebrations and fireworks only for over 100,000 people to disobey and celebrate anyways.
Hours before the New Year countdown into 2022, the Governor of Jalisco, the Mexican state home to Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta canceled the the celebrations including fire works. Despite this obvious absurdity, over 100,000 people came out to celebrate. Fireworks went off anyways, TV productions kicked off, all in the light of giant TV screens telling everyone to go home and that the New Year celebrations were canceled.
Night clubs filled with thousands of people. Streets shut down for massive parties.
Freedom overruled insane attempts at restricting free will into the new year. May this continue throughout 2022.

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World Alternative Media
2021
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freedomcelebrationprotestmexiconew yearspolice stand downworld alternative media
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