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1/1/22 Prophesy Study - For Such A Time As This
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130 views • December 31, 2021
The following two part video, 24 min. Current Events, 12 min. Mark of the Beast will be examined in the 1/1/22 Call To Decision current events and prophesy study live-stream beginning at 10:30 AM Eastern. The current events segment begins at 11:30 and the prophesy study segment begins at 1:00. This is timely spiritual information for such a time as this. The link is https://livestream.com/accounts/11933679/events/10025002 or go to website www.hudok.info and click on the link.
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