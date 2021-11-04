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'We are so fed up': Students outraged over 'Catholic' university's support for Planned Parenthood
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110 views • November 04, 2021
LifeSite's Alejandro Rodriguez visits Jesuit-founded Loyola Marymount University (LMU) where President Timothy Snyder is allowing a Planned Parenthood fundraiser to take place. Will Donahue, LMU Chapter President of the California College Republicans, plans to host a protest against the fundraiser and explains why all Catholics must speak out against liberal, hypocritical 'Catholicism' and their support for abortion.
Sign the LifePetition urging President Snyder to cancel the Planned Parenthood event: https://lifepetitions.com/petition/call-on-catholic-university-president-to-cancel-planned-parenthood-fundraiser
Call LMU President Snyder to voice your disapproval: (310) 338-2775 or email [email protected]
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_LMU_PP_110421
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Sign the LifePetition urging President Snyder to cancel the Planned Parenthood event: https://lifepetitions.com/petition/call-on-catholic-university-president-to-cancel-planned-parenthood-fundraiser
Call LMU President Snyder to voice your disapproval: (310) 338-2775 or email [email protected]
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_LMU_PP_110421
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_LMU_PP_110421
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
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