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Trump’s Jab Pushing Explained: Media Malfeasance
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192 views • January 10, 2022
The big tech dissent hammer descends on Dr. Robert Malone-red-pilling more Americans, a local news station actually gets it right and CNN tries to save face after encouraging viewers to stuff their face.
The leaders of our country are compromised by Big Pharma, corrupt Poynter Institute tries to cover-up the mass exodus from traditional news and MSM continues ITS big lie.
Here’s your media malfeasance for the first week of the 2022
The leaders of our country are compromised by Big Pharma, corrupt Poynter Institute tries to cover-up the mass exodus from traditional news and MSM continues ITS big lie.
Here’s your media malfeasance for the first week of the 2022
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