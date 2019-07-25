MERS Declaration of Wyler & Powers for Congress/FBI/SEC/DOJ investigations

Originally posted to YT by Rene p., Published on May 29, 2019

[Reposted here for preservation purposes]

Mortgage Electronic Registration System Inc. (MERS) is the focus of the research that is the foundation of this Declaration.

Renee Wyler and Billie Powers are registered whistle blowers with the Security & Exchange Commission bringing forth the material evidence of their findings and proprietary work. The Two come forward in peace as protectors of the American (wo)men, The President, The Treasury and US Inc. They seek remedy for all who are touched by the Ponzi Scheme known as the MERS software database.

Third parties evade taxes and steal the estates of over 67 million dispossessed families with hidden counterfeit securities which violate the three Federal crimes detailed in the Constitution,, pirating, counterfeiting and treason. Hundreds of trillions of $$$ in fines will heal America as criminals face lifetimes in prison and even potentially death.

The evidence of Mers counterfeiting of securities in unrecorded transactions on SITUS is massive. Evidence that employees of third parties have unlimited access to the MERS database, meaning there are so many third parties with access the degree of theft is immeasurable. The result of these hidden transactions are counterfeit securities taking homes, laundering money, human trafficking on paper and are Financial Crimes Against Humanity.

The material evidence lead to the involvement and conflict of interest of public servants, to include; Attorney Generals, FBI agents, Judges, Sheriffs, Police and even the local municipalities at large.

The conflict of interest is deep, entire neighborhoods share hidden MERS Min#'s, Lenders and servicers. Judges appear to be insulated as their neighbors around them share Min#'s, FBI agents appear to get sweet heart deals buying REO properties as reconveyances void their obligations and schools, said to be debt free by SEC internal legal, are loaded with Min#'s attached.

The evidence backing this video is available to Law Enforcement who are involved currently with Wyler and Powers in investigations.



This video declaration is for the Congress, SEC, DOJ, FBI et al in support of open investigations we women have with these agencies. We call the MERS Min# database a ponzi scheme of mass proportions, using unrecorded MIN#'s attached to counterfeit securities through manipulated SITUS identifiers stealing the land, homes and lives of the American homeowners and their families.