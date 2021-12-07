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Industrial Level Mind Control: Globalist Torture of Children Coverups and the Plan to Eradicate Humanity
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3038 views • December 07, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the truth behind the globalist plan to eradicate humanity, and the coverups of child torture used to compromise positions of power.
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