They'll Do Anything

Dangerous Tool
* Media Matters claims they fight for truth.
* They pushed ‘Russia collusion’ for years; and were ardent Hillary defenders.
* Leftists claim a monopoly on the truth.
* It’s all about indoctrination.
* Trump sues over reports of financial losses.
* Musk sues over fraudulent attacks on social media.
* Media collaborate on — and amplify — left-wing causes.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (21 November 2023)
