Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
They'll Do Anything
channel image
Son of the Republic
601 Subscribers
76 views
Published Yesterday

Dangerous Tool

* Media Matters claims they fight for truth.

* They pushed ‘Russia collusion’ for years; and were ardent Hillary defenders.

* Leftists claim a monopoly on the truth.

* It’s all about indoctrination.

* Trump sues over reports of financial losses.

* Musk sues over fraudulent attacks on social media.

* Media collaborate on — and amplify — left-wing causes.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (21 November 2023)

https://youtu.be/4F_YpzQAz3I

Keywords
free speechcensorshiphillary clintoncollusionpropagandadonald trumpfreedom of speechelon muskindoctrinationnazismnewsguardmedia mattersleftismideologydefamationgaslightingradicalismrob schmittdata manipulationfraudulent attackxwittercontrived experienceforced scenariofraudulent activity

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket