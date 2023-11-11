Vivek Ramaswamy's Epic Debate- $290 Million: JP Morgan to Epstein Victims Top News 11/10/23

Weekly News Report- You would be forgiven if you didn't know there was a GOP debate this week, but you do have to see the epic NBC/GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel takedown by Vivek Ramaswamy- plus more highlights of him calling Nikki Haley "Dick Cheney in 3" heels. JP Morgan Bank has been ordered by a judge to issue $290 million dollars to the victims of Jeffery Epstein. If only other abuse victims could get the same treatment. What's going on in NYC? The FBI seized NYC Mayor, Eric Adams’ cell phones and iPad amid a federal corruption investigation related to his 2021 campaign. Does this have something to do with him demanding the White House help with migrants? All of that & much more in This Week’s Top News Stories!





