Fuel, Food Security, and Famine Risk Outlook, an interview with Michael Yon

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Throughout history, famine has forced people into unimaginable desperation. Experts studying past collapses warn that shortages begin slowly — higher prices, smaller portions, weaker supply chains — before turning into full-scale humanitarian disasters. The biggest danger? Most societies don’t recognize the warning signs until the crisis is already unfolding around them.
#FoodShortage #FamineWarning #HistoryRepeats #EconomicInstability #SurvivalSkills #Preparedness #GlobalTrends
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