Destruction of an M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA infantry fighting vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Sokol and damage to another Bradley that came to evacuate the crew
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Destruction of an M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA infantry fighting vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Sokol and damage to another Bradley that came to evacuate the crew of the first vehicle.

US allocates another shipment of weapons to Ukraine for $275 million - Blinken

Shells for HIMARS systems, artillery and anti-tank weapons will be transferred to Kiev.



