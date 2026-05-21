Climate Course Correction

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America is fine, except we are poorer for it.
We paid for the fake fear by the billions.
Where did it go?
Every apocalypse is a business model.
For the ‘climate change’ scammers, no business had been hotter than the end of the world.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (20 May 2026)