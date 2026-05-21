Climate Course Correction

America is fine, except we are poorer for it.

We paid for the fake fear by the billions.

Where did it go?

Every apocalypse is a business model.

For the ‘climate change’ scammers, no business had been hotter than the end of the world.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (20 May 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6396229112112