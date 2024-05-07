Create New Account
Common Ground Debate: Electrostatic "Gravity"
Kyle Adams
13 Subscribers
40 views
Published 15 hours ago

Come jump in on this conversation and more on our free public debate board.

https://miro.com/welcome/dXVEbXhIbTFhQzZLbEVRMmJlNVNHUzk2TVZpTE9DdHJuNXVKd1I3aG1FVHFiS1pvdkU0WVhmY0VtS1ZxUFUzYXwzMDc0NDU3MzQ2NTcxNTAyMzMwfDE=?share_link_id=186776421688


Clip from Bob Knodel: @GLOBEBUSTERS1 Love you Bob! ♥️

https://www.youtube.com/live/6Vybj6E9WE4?si=e7ZfmKxjwExdG1a8&t=4141


Collecting energy from the atmosphere:

https://youtu.be/2rVdEhyMR6A?si=ZjoUv1wfIHM5dx_b


The Cal Tech article:

https://www.feynmanlectures.caltech.edu/II_09.html


The video Malcolm shared:

https://youtu.be/F3tzGVDOAPM?si=c9EEu5jdZSf0FlGR


Flying Electrostatic Spiders:

https://youtu.be/Ja4oMFOoK50?si=hEJU6ithR_miHDjx

https://youtu.be/x4ed7Y5Xffg?si=FKy9E_I3kB-vFS9c


Lightning Rocket:

https://youtu.be/34NpyA2OuaE?si=hKX8k_1VHdoz6G_h

Keywords
scienceflat earthgravityphysicsglobebusterskyle adamsabolish nasa

