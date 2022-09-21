Create New Account
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - RANDY STEWART WITH GUEST AND EXPERT DATA ANALYST ALBERTO BENAVIDES - WELCOME THE EAGLE - DEALING WITH HIDDEN, INCOMPLETE AND MANIPULATED DATA 20TH SEPT 2022
Albert Benavides

RCM Expert and Data Analyst & Auditor


WelcomeTheEagle's VAERS Dashboard - Alberto Benavides

Configurable charts of adverse reactions to the COV!D shots


https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelcomeTheEaglesVAERSDashboard/ByLotLookup

The first half of the discussion centered around the importance of clean data and what that means to properly stratify and interpret the information in the data. We also bring understanding about how generally accepted billing practices have been weaponized against us.


The second half is a deep dive into using the visual tools provided by Albert to look for answers to many of the questions one might have about the current COV!D injections. The sheer volume of reports to the VAERS (Vaccine AdverseEvents Reporting System) compared to all other vaccines in 30 years combined should be enough to tell you that something is not right.


If you have questions or accolades for Albert …


Albert can be contacted at

[email protected]

https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelcomeTheEaglesVAERSDashboard/ByLotLookup



