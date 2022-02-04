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White Mystery Rubbery clot not just blood clot from dead vaccinated body
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473 views • February 04, 2022
DR JANE THE RUBBERY CLOTS ARE MADE FROM THE SLICED UP EPITHILIUM AND CLOTTING FACTOR FROM GRAPHINE HYDROXIDE FLOWING IN BLOOD AND SLICING THE WALLS OF VEINS AND ARTERIES IN FINE CUTS. CLOTTING FACTOR IS RELEASED FROM INJURY AND THE PIECES OF EPITHILIUM COHESE IN A PUDDING OF SORTS. QUITE FIRM AND RESILIENT. THE SYSTEM IS INEVITABLY DESTROYED OVER TIME AS IMAGINED.
**THE JAB INGREDIENTS NOT JUST CONTAIN : GRAPHENE OXIDE, IT'S ALSO GRAPHENE HYDROXIDE
**THE JAB INGREDIENTS NOT JUST CONTAIN : GRAPHENE OXIDE, IT'S ALSO GRAPHENE HYDROXIDE
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