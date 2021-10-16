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Operation Scorpio #85 - 16 October 21 - Guest: Russ Winter Hour 2
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228 views • October 16, 2021
Operation Scorpio #85 - 16 October 21 - Guest: Russ Winter
The brilliant muckraker Russ Winter (www.winterwatch.net) returns for his monthly visit shining the light of truth on the latest crimes against humanity by the globalists, zionists, communists, satanists, but I believe that is redundant. Daryl Wayne and Chicago Brew joined the discussion for hour 3.
The brilliant muckraker Russ Winter (www.winterwatch.net) returns for his monthly visit shining the light of truth on the latest crimes against humanity by the globalists, zionists, communists, satanists, but I believe that is redundant. Daryl Wayne and Chicago Brew joined the discussion for hour 3.
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