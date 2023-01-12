Create New Account
The WEF plan to REMAKE America just got a HUGE boost from Putin _ Redacted with Clayton Morris
Published 18 hours ago
The WEF just got a big boost from Putin. It's about the destruction of the West, the destruction of America is being set up by the war in the Ukraine. By America sending billions of dollars to create an endless war gives a huge victory to Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum. Putin is about to put the nail in the coffin of the West because these Globalists are frankly morons. They created a situation that gives them leverage right now. We are being used like pawns on a chess board. Mirrored



israelworld economic forumklaus schwabking charles iii

