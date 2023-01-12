The WEF plan to REMAKE America just got a HUGE boost from Putin _ Redacted with Clayton Morris

The WEF just got a big boost from Putin. It's about the
destruction of the West, the destruction of America
is being set up by the war in the Ukraine. By America sending
billions of dollars to create an endless war gives a huge victory to Klaus
Schwab and the World Economic Forum. Putin is about to put the nail in the
coffin of the West because these Globalists are frankly morons. They created a
situation that gives them leverage right now. We are being used like pawns on a
chess board. Mirrored
