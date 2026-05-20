Technological Abundance Is Coming? Sarah Questions Reality | Brett Hurt

See exclusives and Webinars at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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Help keep this show on air by supporting my affiliates at https://SarahWestall.com/shop

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Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

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MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

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Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

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See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation. This guide provides common dosages and guidance on the peptide stack used by Sarah: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

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Brett Hurt, venture capitalist and author of Love Conquers All, joins the program for a fascinating discussion on the future of humanity in an age of rapidly advancing technology. Hurt believes we are heading toward a world of unprecedented abundance, where breakthroughs in AI, medicine, energy, and innovation could dramatically improve life for people across the globe. He argues that the possibilities ahead are so transformative that humanity may soon experience a level of prosperity and capability never before imagined.

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Sarah pushes back, raising serious questions about the concentration of power surrounding these technologies. What happens when the same systems capable of creating abundance are controlled by institutions and corporations seeking greater control over every aspect of daily life? From suppressing powerful treatments to protect financial interests, to controlling speech and information flow on a global scale, Sarah challenges whether humanity can truly reach a future of abundance without first addressing the growing dangers of centralized power and censorship.

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Learn more or purchase his book at https://LoveConquestFear.org

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further