Richard #Burdick introduces his #alexander 203st #double #horn with ascending 3rd valve -crazy man!

This video is an introduction to the Alexander 203st double horn with an ascending 3rd valve. Watch as Richard Burdick performs his beautiful piece: Horn Solo, Op.189d" with the great tone of the horn.
Thank you kids, students, friends and colleague
For more information please visit: https://i-ching-music.com/opus189d.html
