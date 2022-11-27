Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Richard #Burdick introduces his #alexander 203st #double #horn with ascending 3rd valve -crazy man!
27 views
channel image
Richard O Burdick
Published Sunday |

This video is an introduction to the  Alexander 203st double horn with an ascending 3rd valve. Watch as Richard Burdick performs his beautiful piece: Horn Solo, Op.189d" with the great tone of the horn.

Thank you kids, students, friends and colleague

For more information please visit: https://i-ching-music.com/opus189d.html

Keywords
french horn solofrench horn soundfrench horn musicalexander horn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket