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4 Shocking Encounters of Priests with Souls in Purgatory SENT to Churches to EXPIATE for their sins!
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38 views • July 17, 2023

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


July 15, 2023


The souls that spend their Purgatory in the Churches reveal themselves to priests.

There are many stories of souls fulfilling their Purgatory in a church.

There are legends like that of Alondra de la Catedral de Toledo, a young woman who tragically died before being able to get married and began to appear in the cathedral during masses.


SOURCE: https://forosdelavirgen.org/rezan-iglesias-almas-purgatorio/


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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4HK7fNt9LkU

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christiancatholicpurgatorypriestssoulssinsencountersmother and refugesent to churchesexpiatealondra de la catedral de toledo
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