AllinOne's© Great Awakened's® InfoReal® Video Archive Selections™ for We, All the Peoples of the World's [Re]Education/ReMembrance ~ Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s on Kennedys Intervention for Him

AllinOne's© Great Awakened's® InfoReal® Video Archive Selections™ for We, All the Peoples of the World's [Re]Education/ReMembrance ~ Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s on Kennedy's Intervention for Himself.



Associate Press' description:

"As the nation reflects on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., an audiotape of an interview with the civil rights leader sheds new light on a famous phone call John F. Kennedy made to King's wife more than 50 years ago. (Jan. 19)



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