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Black Robe Regiment part III
Joseph Farley Show
Joseph Farley Show
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42 views • February 07, 2022
˜˜U.S. Supreme Court
BUTCHERS' UNION CO. v. CRESCENT CITY CO., 111 U.S. 746 (1884)
111 U.S. 746
BUTCHERS' UNION SLAUGHTER-HOUSE & LIVE-STOCK LANDING CO.
v.
CRESCENT city live-stock landing & SLAUGHTER-HOUSE CO. 1
May 5, 1884

This interview includes Alex Jones and Thomas Renz's discussion on truly bombshell information about COVID-19 and the vaccinations. Heads will roll in the administration and all of these other government agencies that have promoted the big hoax. The DOD is trying to change its narrative, but it's too late; the truth is out.
In 2020 on the Joseph Farley Show, we told you that COVID-19 and the vaccinations were going to be a hoax, and you, the American People, would be the subject of this hoax.
The whole purpose for COVID-19 was for the populace to take the vaccine, which over time would severely damage and or destroy the human body. The globalist could kill two birds with one stone.
Number one is to get President Trump out of office and number two, depopulate humanity.
The globalist never suspected the secret weapon of the universe.


Destroying the Altars of Baal

https://capitaldigitalmedia.wixsite.com/destroyaltarofbaal

Renz-law.com

https://renz-law.com/attorney-tom-renz-whistleblowers-dmed-defense-medical-epidemiology-database-reveals-incredibly-disturbing-spikes-in-diseases-infertility-injuries-across-the-board-after-the-military-was-forced-to/


Alex Jones

https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=61fc65ebaf1ca401408a92e5
Keywords
alex jonesdodmedical tyrannymrnacovid-19 vaccinesthomas renzvaccine impacthumetrixjoint artificial intelligence center
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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