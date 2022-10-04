RTE Raw: Crushing the European Economy [First]

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Too many global events point toward controlled economic demolition. But does that make sense? Mathew comes on to discuss global economic reorganization and why the U.S. may be willing to sacrifice the economic health of Europe.
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