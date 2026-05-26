There's a lot to unpack here - EU parliament rep speaks out

There's a lot to unpack here.

Adding:

The Iranian delegation returned home from Qatar



Ghalibaf, head of the Iranian negotiation team, who traveled to Qatar yesterday to consult with Qatari officials, returned to Iran a few hours ago.



Araghchi and Hemmati also accompanied Ghalibaf on this trip.



The return of Iran's frozen assets was the main focus of discussions between senior officials in Tehran and Doha.



@FotrosResistancee

Adding:

US sources to Al Arabiya deny the report made by the WSJ where the outlet claimed the US is restarting to assist ships through the Strait of Hormoz.



Honestly, both WSJ & Al Arabiya are unreliable.

CENTCOM just confirmed what I wrote here above:

US is NOT assisting ships through the Strait of Hormoz.





@FotrosResistancee

@DD Geopolitics