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BULLET - WILDFIRE
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14 views • April 17, 2021
Brand new video i made placed on a BULLET MASTERPIECE.
Game is on,desires flare
Out of no man's land
Still on our feet still seeking heat
And follow no command
Anew dawn has come a new hope has been born
Where we come from
Hear the engines roar from our inner core
We're back into the...
WILDFIRE
Burning throughout the night
WILDFIRE
All for one,we're going into the...
Leather worn ,beat and torn
As from a firestorm
Marching into the setting sun
We are back into the.......
Game is on,desires flare
Out of no man's land
Still on our feet still seeking heat
And follow no command
Anew dawn has come a new hope has been born
Where we come from
Hear the engines roar from our inner core
We're back into the...
WILDFIRE
Burning throughout the night
WILDFIRE
All for one,we're going into the...
Leather worn ,beat and torn
As from a firestorm
Marching into the setting sun
We are back into the.......
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