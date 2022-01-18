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How EMP Destroys 01-17-2022
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11 views • January 18, 2022
Stan Johnson of the Prophecy Club.
Andrew Bucchin is our guest today. He's got 15 years worth of Special Ops behind him, and for the last three years, has been with EMP Shield. Pastor Stan has invited him to explain in detail how an EMP explosion works, and how you can protect your home and car from such a devastating event!
Visit us online at: http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/4dd290b7-f769-404d-b89c-da955ecf3cee
Andrew Bucchin is our guest today. He's got 15 years worth of Special Ops behind him, and for the last three years, has been with EMP Shield. Pastor Stan has invited him to explain in detail how an EMP explosion works, and how you can protect your home and car from such a devastating event!
Visit us online at: http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/4dd290b7-f769-404d-b89c-da955ecf3cee
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