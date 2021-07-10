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BOMBSHELL! VAERS 2063 NEW DEATHS THIS WEEK! 07/09/2021 THIS IS MORE THAN DOUBLE ANY OTHER WEEK
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90 views • July 10, 2021
They have now started hiding the age of the dead. I wonder why? This is still not close to the real numbers. I would estimate it to be more like 10 to 100 times that many are dying each week. It is getting harder for them to keep the fools and covidiots distracted from the truth. I wonder how many parents self euthanized their children this past month or so. I bet the number of soon to be dead children is staggering.
Source: Welcometheeagle88
VAERS just broke 9,000 DEATHS!
Just a quick summary how the engineers are stuffing deaths under the "Foreign" territory and hiding the age the the victims! Deep dive to follow, stay tuned...
Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
http://vaersanalysis.byethost3.com/
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Source: Welcometheeagle88
VAERS just broke 9,000 DEATHS!
Just a quick summary how the engineers are stuffing deaths under the "Foreign" territory and hiding the age the the victims! Deep dive to follow, stay tuned...
Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
http://vaersanalysis.byethost3.com/
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
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