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Greek Referendum: Their Yesterday, Our Tomorrow | True News
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12 views • December 19, 2020
No! The resounding answer to the Greek Referendum where 61 percent voted against further austerity in exchange for financial help from Europe and the International Monetary Fund. The vote could lead to the country's exit from the eurozone within weeks.
In light of recent events, Stefan Molyneux looks at an unspoken trend which has damaged Greece's economy and made any possible recovery even more difficult.
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Sources
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/greece/11381653/Death-threats-forced-me-to-quit-my-job-says-Greeces-top-tax-man.html
http://www.international-economy.com/TIE_Sp10_Zoakos.pdf
http://greece.greekreporter.com/2015/07/02/reasons-why-greece-went-broke-default-bankrupt-and-isnt-country-anymore/#sthash.QG8tnFoX.dpuf
http://www.alphanmanas.com/wp-content/uploads/alphanmanas_post_1863_754.full.pdf
http://www.iza.org/conference_files/CoNoCoSk2011/gensowski_m6556.pdf
https://www.aei.org/wp-content/uploads/2011/10/20040302_book443.pdf
http://www.migrationpolicy.org/article/greece-history-migration
https://books.google.co.uk/books?id=lu-uCe9aHMAC&;pg=PA114
http://www.jstor.org/stable/2547258?seq=1#page_scan_tab_contents
https://www.academia.edu/4244454/Greece_migration_1830s_to_present
http://www.migrationpolicy.org/article/greece-illegal-immigration-midst-crisis
http://dienekes.awardspace.com/articles/greekiq/iq.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dunning%E2%80%93Kruger_effect
In light of recent events, Stefan Molyneux looks at an unspoken trend which has damaged Greece's economy and made any possible recovery even more difficult.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/greece/11381653/Death-threats-forced-me-to-quit-my-job-says-Greeces-top-tax-man.html
http://www.international-economy.com/TIE_Sp10_Zoakos.pdf
http://greece.greekreporter.com/2015/07/02/reasons-why-greece-went-broke-default-bankrupt-and-isnt-country-anymore/#sthash.QG8tnFoX.dpuf
http://www.alphanmanas.com/wp-content/uploads/alphanmanas_post_1863_754.full.pdf
http://www.iza.org/conference_files/CoNoCoSk2011/gensowski_m6556.pdf
https://www.aei.org/wp-content/uploads/2011/10/20040302_book443.pdf
http://www.migrationpolicy.org/article/greece-history-migration
https://books.google.co.uk/books?id=lu-uCe9aHMAC&;pg=PA114
http://www.jstor.org/stable/2547258?seq=1#page_scan_tab_contents
https://www.academia.edu/4244454/Greece_migration_1830s_to_present
http://www.migrationpolicy.org/article/greece-illegal-immigration-midst-crisis
http://dienekes.awardspace.com/articles/greekiq/iq.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dunning%E2%80%93Kruger_effect
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