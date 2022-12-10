Create New Account
Avoid this False Church System | Mark Finley (Revelation 17)
PatchSDA
Published a day ago

Revelation describes a false church system depicted as a harlot riding a beast in Revelation 17. This Babylonian system of religion is rooted in man made teachings and traditions. In contrast, Christ’s church is built upon the solid foundation of His Word, guided by His Spirit. How do we know if we are deceived by this false system and their false doctrine and can we identify this false religious entity? The Bible has given us characteristics that we can know without a shadow of a doubt. Satan is enraged with God's true church and wages war against it, but Jesus will prevail. Watch and listen as Pastor Mark Finley presents part 9 of a series called Three Cosmic Messages. 🔴OTHER VIDEOS FROM THIS SERIES- https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

