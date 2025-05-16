Trump SHOCKS World_ Ends Endless Wars & Destroys Deep State

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump's Middle East visit marked a break from Western interventionism and nation-building.
He criticized U.S. intelligence and special forces for destabilizing regimes through covert actions.
Trump denounced the global intelligence alliance for installing despots and fueling endless wars.
He advocated for national self-development through trade, signaling a major policy shift.