Gavin McIinnes issues a Warning

Gavin in-studio to warn of the possible attempt on RFK Jr, Tucker Carlson, and Trump's lives for standing up against the NWO.

-----------------

Biographer Claims an Exodus Is Underway: Tucker Carlson's Team Is Growing Bigger

https://www.westernjournal.com/biographer-claims-exodus-underway-tucker-carlsons-team-growing-bigger/

-----------------

With cutting satire, Tucker Carlson presents case for why the US may already be a dictatorship

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/with-cutting-satire-tucker-carlson-presents-case-for-why-the-us-may-already-be-a-dictatorship/















