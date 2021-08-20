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RESTAURANTS MANDATING VAXX ID [2021-08-11] - ROBERT FETTY (VIDEO)
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170 views • August 20, 2021
RESTAURANTS MANDATING VAXX ID [2021-08-11] - ROBERT FETTY (VIDEO)
It was the awake Patriots that have been pushing back against the LOSS OF FREEDOMS from the DEMONrat Globalist Politicians that keep pushing the Covid PLANdemic/SCAMdemic to bring forth their Communist New World Order. It was also the Patriots that stood up for all the businesses that got closed in 2020. We fought for your right to be free and to get your businesses reopened. Now you are the ones serving the Covidiot Sheeple that screamed for your businesses to be closed, and denying service to the Patriots that were fighting for your freedoms back then, and are still fighting for all our freedoms today. ALWAYS FIGHT FOR FREEDOMS, NEVER FIGHT FOR COMMUNISM. It is way past time to Wake Up to the FAKE PANDEMIC and the DEPOPULATION AGENDA.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
Robert Fetty (aka rofett48) @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@rofett48?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
It was the awake Patriots that have been pushing back against the LOSS OF FREEDOMS from the DEMONrat Globalist Politicians that keep pushing the Covid PLANdemic/SCAMdemic to bring forth their Communist New World Order. It was also the Patriots that stood up for all the businesses that got closed in 2020. We fought for your right to be free and to get your businesses reopened. Now you are the ones serving the Covidiot Sheeple that screamed for your businesses to be closed, and denying service to the Patriots that were fighting for your freedoms back then, and are still fighting for all our freedoms today. ALWAYS FIGHT FOR FREEDOMS, NEVER FIGHT FOR COMMUNISM. It is way past time to Wake Up to the FAKE PANDEMIC and the DEPOPULATION AGENDA.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
Robert Fetty (aka rofett48) @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@rofett48?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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