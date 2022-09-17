Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Eviction NIGHTMARE COMING. Worst Proposal EVER!! John Williams
61 views
channel image
gocephas
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Blackrock is buying homes by the 10th of thousands. It's not only Blackrock but these companies are reporting massive profits. People are not paying their rent or don't have to pay. Eviction moratorium Landlords are the loser and big corporations take over which is an absolute tragedy. The U.S. Supreme Court urged by 22 states to maintain the eviction ban. He believes this won't end soon. Mirrored

Keywords
blackrockeviction morotoriummassive profits

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket