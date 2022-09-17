Eviction NIGHTMARE COMING. Worst Proposal EVER!! John Williams

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blackrock is buying homes by the 10th of thousands. It's not only Blackrock but these companies are reporting massive profits. People are not paying their rent or don't have to pay. Eviction moratorium Landlords are the loser and big corporations take over which is an absolute tragedy. The U.S. Supreme Court urged by 22 states to maintain the eviction ban. He believes this won't end soon. Mirrored