Eviction NIGHTMARE COMING. Worst Proposal EVER!! John Williams

Blackrock is buying homes by the 10th of thousands. It's not only Blackrock but these companies are reporting massive profits. People are not paying their rent or don't have to pay. Eviction moratorium Landlords are the loser and big corporations take over which is an absolute tragedy. The U.S. Supreme Court urged by 22 states to maintain the eviction ban. He believes this won't end soon. Mirrored
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.